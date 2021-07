5 cultural sites in Saudi Arabia, Europe inscribed on UNESCO's world heritage list

The Alhambra Palace is a fortress complex located in Granada, Andalusia, Spain. It was inscribed onto the world heritage list in 1984 by UNESCO. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Five cultural sites in Saudi Arabia and Europe are inscribed on the world heritage list, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) announced on Saturday.

According to Xinhua, the decision was made during the UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 44th session held online and chaired from Fuzhou in China.